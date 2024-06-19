Jose Uribe's sentencing set for Oct. 29; Fred Daibes bank fraud trial also scheduled

The star witness in Sen. Bob Menendez's federal corruption trial has a new sentencing date after entering a guilty plea to seven charges and agreeing to cooperate with federal prosecutors.

Jose Uribe, one of the three businessmen who was originally indicted with Menendez and his wife, faced a delayed sentencing due to the postponement of Nadine Arslanian Menendez's court case.

Uribe was initially scheduled to be sentenced June 14 but will now appear before a judge on Oct. 29. He was charged alongside the senator last fall but entered a guilty plea after making a plea deal with federal prosecutors.

Also charged with Menendez, Arslanian Menendez and Uribe were Bergen County developer Fred Daibes and Wael Hana, an Egyptian-American businessman.

Manhattan, NY — October 18, 2023 -- Jose Uribe involved in the bribery case involving Senator Robert Menendez enters the Federal Courthouse in lower Manhattan for a hearing on corruption charges.

Uribe spent several days last week on the stand as a witness for the prosecution and admitted to bribing the senator.

Uribe changed his not guilty plea to guilty on seven charges in March, including conspiracy to commit bribery and wire fraud.

According to a plea agreement, Uribe could face up to 95 years in prison, though he could win leniency by cooperating and testifying against the other defendants, which he’s agreed to do.

Daibes trial scheduled

Manhattan, NY — October 18, 2023 -- Fred Daibes, involved in the bribery case involving Senator Robert Menendez exits the Federal Courthouse in lower Manhattan for a hearing on corruption charges.

The week Uribe will be sentenced will also see a new trial for Daibes for a separate bank fraud case that is related with the Menendez charges.

Six years after he was first indicted, Daibes' bank fraud cause is scheduled to begin on Oct. 22.

Menendez's indictment shed light on the Democrat's alleged interference with Daibes' bank fraud charges. Prosecutors said the senator recommended that President Joe Biden nominate a U.S. attorney whom he believed could influence the case in Daibes' favor.

An updated indictment of Menendez and Daibes, released this month, alleged that Menendez was also working with Daibes and Qatar.

The initial indictment, released last fall, made it seem as if Daibes made payments solely to get Menendez to intervene in the bank fraud case.

But the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York now alleges Menendez was multitasking for Daibes — by also publicly praising Qatar to entice a Qatari sheik to invest in a property Daibes owns. In exchange, Daibes allegedly gave Menendez bribes in the form of cash and gold bars.

Daibes admitted last year to receiving more than $1 million in gross receipts from Mariner's Bank, the Edgewater-based lender where he once served as chairman. He pleaded guilty to making false entries in a loan memorandum. His sentencing hearing was delayed four times.

Daibes pleaded guilty to a single count of the original 14-count indictment, which cited a 2008 memo for a $1.8 million nominee loan that falsely identified the borrower and the source of repayment. The line of credit was actually for Daibes, who funded the repayment, prosecutors said.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Jose Uribe's sentencing set for Oct. 29