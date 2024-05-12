Jose Nunez sworn in as California Highway Patrol officer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man was recently recognized after completing cadet training at the California Highway Patrol Academy.

On May 10, Jose Nunez, of Bakersfield, was assigned to duty at the CHP’s West Valley Area office after successfully completing cadet training in Sacramento. The training consists of patrol operations, mental illness response and emergency scene management just to name a few.

Officer Nunez graduated from John F. Kennedy High School in 2005. Before joining the CHP Academy, Officer Nunez was obtaining his associate’s degree at Los Angeles Mission College.

