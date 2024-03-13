Jorge Guerrero-Torres sentenced to life in 2016 Diana Alvarez kidnapping, rape, murder

Jorge Guerrero-Torres, 35, of Punta Gorda, accused in the 2016 kidnapping, rape and murder of 9-year-old Diana Alvarez, of San Carlos Park, accepted a plea deal Wednesday, March 13, 2024, and will serve life.

The man accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering 9-year-old Diana Alvarez in 2016 will serve life in prison after he reached a plea deal.

Jorge Guerrero-Torres, 35, of Punta Gorda, was charged with capital first-degree murder, kidnapping, and lewd and lascivious molestation of the San Carlos Park girl whose body was found four years later. A Lee County grand jury indicted Guerrero-Torres on all three counts May 3, 2018.

As part of the plea deal, the state dropped the lewd and lascivious molestation charges. Guerrero-Torres initially faced the death penalty.

"This life sentence, which is one of two potential sentences he faced, ensures that this monster will be in prison to stay, with no automatic appeals and the alleviation of many potential post conviction filings," State Attorney Amira Fox wrote in a statement Wednesday. "The tragedy and heinous acts surrounding Diana’s death do not have to be relived in court by her family any longer."

Alvarez's family last saw her on May 29, 2016, in their south Lee County home.

After Alvarez disappeared in May 2016, authorities arrested Guerrero-Torres, questioning him for about three days in Okeechobee County. More than a year later, the Lee County Sheriff's Office announced Aug. 15, 2017, that Guerrero-Torres was charged with two felonies in the disappearance.

Guerrero-Torres' cellphone was recovered after investigators narrowed their search to Daytona Beach using a geolocation device. There, they met with a witness who said he found the cellphone and charged it to locate the owner.

Alvarez's body wasn't found until March 13, 2020.

Lee Circuit Judge Margaret Steinbeck last week warned Guerrero-Torres, his attorneys and state prosecutors about the time sensitivity in the case, adding that the deadline to send out jury duty summons six weeks in advance was looming. Had Guerrero-Torres not entered a plea Wednesday, his six-week trial could've begun as soon as mid-April.

Guerrero-Torres failed to reach the plea deal March 4, citing language barriers and misunderstandings.

Steinbeck last month OK'd a motion filed Dec. 6, 2022, that sought to disqualify the use of written and oral statements he provided to law enforcement when he was being questioned about Alvarez's disappearance. The State Attorney's Office on Wednesday said as a result the statements would've been inadmissible at trial.

The motion barred statements Guerrero-Torres gave between his June 3, 2016, Okeechobee County arrest and his transfer to Lee County two days later.

At the time, detectives asked Guerrero-Torres where the "little girl" was, and if he had sex with her. Guerrero-Torres denied he was at the San Carlos home, touched Alvarez, hurt her or knew her whereabouts.

The audio and video-recorded statements were admitted into evidence during March 21 and March 22, 2023, hearings, court records show. The motion sought to bar four particular statements, but it didn't specify the content of the statements.

Guerrero-Torres had several pending motions in the case.

An 81-page motion filed Jan. 12 on Guerrero-Torres' behalf claimed the death penalty violated Guerrero-Torres' Fifth, Sixth, Eighth and Fourteenth Amendment rights.

According to the motion, Guerrero-Torres meets the criteria for intellectual disability because he displays "significant subaverage" intellectual functioning.

Guerrero-Torres was already convicted on two federal child pornography counts connected to the girl. He was sentenced Aug. 14, 2017, to 40 years in federal prison for having sexually explicit images of the girl on his cellphone.

