Jordan's young protesters say they learned from Arab Spring mistakes

The men and women protesting in Jordan’s streets every night are brimming with energy and idealism.

They are young, politically aware, adamantly nonpartisan, and convinced that they are fortified with a wisdom that they say is their greatest strength: hindsight from the failures of the Arab Spring.

But do they have the sophistication and endurance to effect real change in this politically conservative and economically stretched Middle Eastern kingdom?

What began as a short strike over income taxes last week has evolved into a nationwide protest movement in Jordan. On Monday the protesters scored their first victory: the resignation of Prime Minister Hani Mulki.

But as activists gathered late Monday after breaking the Ramadan fast in Amman and across the country for the fifth straight night, hours after the Mr. Mulki’s ouster, they said they are only just beginning.

Like the young people who protested for democracy and greater freedoms in 2011, these protesters are young, knowledgable, unemployed and under-employed, but that is where the comparisons end.

These new protesters, who were pushed to the streets by a proposed income tax law that would raise income tax by 5 percent on individuals and 20 to 40 percent on companies, are by and large independent: most are not affiliated with any political group. Protesters have so far avoided political language or controversial demands that may divide Jordanians.

Instead of being led by septuagenarian heads of traditional political groups such as the Muslim Brotherhood or the Communist Party, activists and organizers are in their mid-20s to early-30s. The old guard, they say, is not welcome.

“This is a Jordanian movement for the core causes that affect all Jordanians: taxes, unemployment, and corruption,” says Mohammed Hussein, a 26-year-old protester at the Prime Ministry Saturday night. “We do not want a group to hijack this movement for their own agendas.”

PRESERVING UNITY

Activists say they are aware of recent history. They say Arab Spring movements were hijacked by Islamist-led opposition groups, quickly polarizing societies along Islamist/secular and nationalist/opposition lines.

Protesters in the streets over the last four days have not called for social justice, freedom, political reforms, “regime” reforms, or any structural changes to the political system – the talking points of opposition parties and overused phrases that have little currency now among young people.

Seasoned activists who do favor such changes say the time is not ripe and are keeping their thoughts to themselves to preserve unity.

Instead, the protesters have focused their demands solely on the economy: sacking the prime minister and reversing austerity measures that saw taxes imposed on goods ranging from lentils to pharmaceuticals, and fuel prices raised five times in five months.

“When we talk about reform and freedoms, it divided people because everyone had their own view and interpretation,” says Noor Freij, 30, a protester who took part in Jordan’s Arab Spring demonstrations. “But today when we talk about something concrete – such as taxes, corruption cases, and prices – we are united.

“We will not risk this unity this time,” he says.

“These are younger, educated, middle-class people who have been commenting on what is happening on social media now translating this online protest into a physical protest,” says Musa Shteiwi, analyst and director of the Center for Strategic Studies at the University of Jordan.

Analysts say the absence of political parties is part of a wider rejection by young Jordanians of traditional parties and ideologies.

“This generation has become disenchanted with both the politics from traditional parties and policies implemented by the government,” Mr. Shteiwi says. “This is refreshing for Jordan.”

Like many of his generation, Ahmed Sadeq, a 29-year-old entrepreneur with impeccable English, vented his criticisms of the government and issued his calls for change online, on Facebook and WhatsApp, as he saw government policies harming his business.

Mr. Sadeq spent two years working in carpentry in New Mexico before he decided to return to his homeland to open up a kitchen renovation store in Amman last year. Less than six months after opening his shop, the government raised taxes on goods across the board. Increased fuel prices doubled his transportation costs. In April, his orders dropped to zero.