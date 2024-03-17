Jordanian king warns of ‘tragic’ Gaza scene at Scholz meeting

King Abdullah II of Jordan on Sunday warned of the “tragic” humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip at a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the Jordanian royal court said.

At their talks held at Jordan’s port city of Aqaba, the monarch underlined the importance of intensified efforts to protect civilians and provide “adequate and sustainable” aid to people in the densely populated Gaza Strip.

The king “stressed the necessity of the international community to reach an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the strip,” the court added in a statement.

It said both sides warned that a potential Israeli offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah would worsen the humanitarian crisis in the strip.

More than 1 million Palestinians have taken refuge in Rafah after fleeing fighting elsewhere in the strip,

The Jordanian king called for standing firm against what he called extremist settlers’ violence against Palestinians in the West Bank and violations against Islamic and Christian holy places in Jerusalem.

Jordan is the official custodian of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz (C) arrievs for a press conference after a meeting with the Jordanian King ahead of his visit to Israel. Kay Nietfeld/dpa