Jordan Peele Wears Deer Pin In Tribute To Symbolism In 'Get Out' At Oscars

Jordan Peele paid tribute to his directorial debut “Get Out” in a subtle way at the Oscars. On the red carpet Sunday night, he wore a golden pin shaped like deer antlers — a symbolic motif throughout his film.

The deer shows up multiple times in the social thriller as a metaphor for modern-day racism. For example, it’s on the wall of Rose’s (Allison Williams) parents’ home, where she’s just brought her boyfriend, Chris (Daniel Kaluuya), for the weekend. A deer also appears in the first moments of Chris’ first trip to the “Sunken Place” while being hypnotized by Rose’s mother.

Jordan Peele's antler lapel pin.

The deer and antlers imagery works to mirror Kaluuya’s character, revealing how black men are often prey to racism. The theme is one of many for which the film has been applauded.

“Get Out,” which has a 99 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, is nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Original Screenplay.

When interviewed on the red carpet Sunday night, Peele said the “people needed” this film to be made.

“This is a movie for the fans,” he said. “And the reason I’m here is because the fans brought me here.”