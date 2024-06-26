Joplin's next Citizens Police Academy to run July 25-Oct. 24

Jun. 26—The Joplin Police Department has announced details for its upcoming Citizens Police Academy.

It will be a free 14-week program for area residents who want to learn more about the department.

This is a hands-on, interactive, behind-the-scenes program taught by experienced police officers who share their perspective on law enforcement.

Classes will be held from 6-9 p.m. every Thursday starting July 25 and ending Oct. 24 with a closing ceremony and dinner. Classes will be held at various locations throughout the city.

Class size will be limited to about 25 participants. Applicants must be 21 or older and pass a background check.

Topics covered will include crime scene investigations, narcotics investigations, child abuse investigations, vehicle stops, SWAT operations and equipment, use-of-force tactics, building clearing, DWI enforcement and an introduction to the K9 unit.

An application can be submitted or printed from the Joplin Police Department's website, www.joplinpolice.org, under the Events tab. An application can also be obtained at the front desk of the Joplin Police Department at 303 E. Third St.

Questions can be directed to Officer Lacey Baxter at lbaxter@joplinmo.org or at 417-623-3131, ext 1632.