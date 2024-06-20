Joplin woman pleads down to misdemeanor in domestic assault case

Jun. 20—A 24-year-old Joplin woman recently received probation when she pleaded down to a misdemeanor in a domestic assault case.

Kaylee D. Thurlo pleaded guilty to fourth-degree domestic assault at a hearing Tuesday in Jasper County Circuit Court.

She was facing a felony count of second-degree domestic assault stemming from a disturbance a year ago involving her and her boyfriend. The plea deal she took called for a one-year suspended sentence, and Judge David Mouton accepted that arrangement and placed her on court-supervised probation for two years.

The boyfriend testified at a preliminary hearing a year ago that "a self-deprecating" joke he made led to an argument with Thurlo during a car ride. The argument picked up in intensity when they got home and she began hitting him about his head and put him in a chokehold. She subsequently threatened him with a knife if he didn't leave their residence, he told the court.