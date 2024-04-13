Joplin woman appointed to Missouri Community Service Commission

Apr. 13—Louise Secker, of Joplin, has been appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to the Missouri Community Service Commission.

She is a real estate agent for the Carlin Team at Keller Williams Realty. Before that, she served as the development director for Lafayette House in Joplin. She holds a bachelor's degree in English and political science from Westminster College.

Among her civic service roles, she is a board member of the Joplin Regional Community Foundation and the Jasper County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA).

The state commission promotes volunteerism in the state and oversees the AmeriCorps program in Missouri. The commission is located in the Harry S. Truman Building in Jefferson City and is a part of the Business and Community Solutions Division of the Missouri Department of Economic Development.