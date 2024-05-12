Joplin traffic stop leads to arrest of two men who are well known to police

JOPLIN, Mo. — Two men were arrested earlier today following a traffic stop in West Joplin.

They are Christopher Daniels, 32, and Dontae Hill, 33, both of Joplin.

Christopher Michael Daniels, 32, of Joplin.

Dontae Antwain Hill, 33, of Joplin.

Joplin Police Captain William Davis just after 10:00 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop at Junge and Cleveland for an equipment violation.

Officers learned that Daniels had two outstanding warrants out of Barry County, and they said he was driving with a revoked license.

Daniels is charged with obstruction and driving while revoked. He is wanted for failure to appear in a Barry County court on forgery charges. He’s being held without bond.

Police say Hill – who was the passenger in the vehicle – was captured when he tried to run from the traffic stop.

He’s being held on allegations of unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest. Hill was charged with drug trafficking in March, and was out on his own recognizance. He’s now being held without bond.

Hill was convicted of domestic assault in 2016. Court records say he strangled and beat his girlfriend and held her against her will. He was charged with first degree domestic assault. During the attack Hill threatened to kill the woman and held a knife to her face and head. He pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second degree domestic assault and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

