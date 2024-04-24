Joplin teen who crashed stolen vehicle referred to juvenile authorities

Apr. 24—A 17-year-old boy who crashed a stolen vehicle Tuesday morning near Stone's Corner in Airport Drive has been referred to juvenile authorities.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, which covered the crash, referred the matter to Joplin police because the Chevrolet Equinox was stolen in Joplin.

Police Capt. William Davis said the teen, who did not require medical attention, was turned over to the Jasper County Juvenile Office.

