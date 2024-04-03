Joplin sewer line leak spills into Shoal Creek

Apr. 3—A stream advisory for Shoal Creek issued by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Tuesday is being resolved after the city of Joplin found and repaired a sewer leak that caused the contamination.

The advisory was issued by Kansas after raw sewage was detected in the creek near the state line south of Galena, Kansas. The advisory said that elevated bacteria and contaminants may be present in Shoal Creek and Spring River, and that people and pets should not have contact with the water.

According to details provided Wednesday by Joplin city officials, parks department workers reported about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday that there appeared to be sewer overflow coming from one of the city's wastewater lines in the park. Sewer maintenance workers determined that a pressure main was leaking, a city spokesman said.

The city's public works department reported the leak to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources clean water department.

The city also deployed contractors working on a sanitary sewer project for the city, Rosetta Construction and Southard Construction, to the site. The contractor was able to repair the leak by 6 p.m. Tuesday, the city said.

The city will file a final report on the cleanup with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, according to the city's statement.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported that it will rescind the advisory once bacteria testing indicates contact with the water is safe.