Joplin police offer free wheel locks for Kia and Hyundai owners amid rising theft rates

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin police are offering free wheel locks for Kia and Hyundai vehicle owners.

Sergeant Jason Stump says it’s part of an effort to combat the nationwide trend of stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

JPD alone saw seven thefts and attempted thefts of those vehicles between April 27 and May 1.

He says some 2011 to 2022 models lack anti-theft devices, and have a starting mechanism malfunction.

The steering wheel locks were provided by Kia and Hyundai at no cost to the city.

“It just provides another level of security and deterrence for car thieves that might wish to steal one of these cars. They at least create more time for a thief to have to work,” said Jason Stump, Joplin Police Sergeant.

To get a free steering wheel lock, all you have to do is provide proof you own one of the qualifying vehicles.

For a full list of those vehicles, you can visit the Joplin Police Department’s Facebook page, here.

