Joplin police and BBB advise caution against summer scams

JOPLIN, Mo. — A reminder from the Better Business Bureau to be mindful of summer scams.

“If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is – so do your research,” said Pamela Hernandez, BBB Southwest Regional Director.

According to experts with the “Better Business Bureau”, illegitimate vacations and getaways — unlicensed door-to-door salesmen – and fraudulent phone calls are more prevalent during summer months.

“We’ve got summer vacations, we’ve got summer jobs, we’ve got summer festivals – so there are just lots of opportunities for scammers to fish around for people to take advantage of,” said Hernandez.

2023 was a record year for the bureau’s scam tracker – with more than 9,000 people reporting a fraudulent purchase or being scammed, which is more than double the amount of reports from a year before.

“Website comes up, that looks legitimate, looks very nice, it all sounds too good to be true – that’s a big red flag right there. Without doing any research, they click on that link, they enter their credit card, and it turns out there is no deal, there’s no ticket, no hotel,” said Hernandez.

We asked Captain William Davis of the Joplin Police Department about some of the things officers have seen locally and what you can do to ensure the source you’re dealing with is legitimate.

“Anything inside the city of Joplin, an individual, or organization, or business – they have to have a solicitor’s license that they obtain through the city. So if you do get someone going door-to-door, feel free to ask that question about seeing their license or solicitor’s license, issued by the city, they are not technically allowed to do that,” said Captain William Davis, Joplin Police Department.

And if you have been scammed.

“Typically if there is no money that has been exchanged, no identity theft that has taken place, typically we can take a report and document the case – but if there’s no real loss, there’s not a whole lot to do,” said Davis.

If you have questions, contact the Joplin Police Department at (417) 623-3131.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.