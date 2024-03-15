Joplin mother to stand trial in baby endangerment case

Mar. 15—A woman accused of keeping her 10-month-old daughter in filthy conditions inside a Joplin motel room while she and a friend used methamphetamine was ordered bound over for trial following a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court.

Associate Court Judge Joseph Hensley decided at the conclusion of the hearing that there was probable cause for Jacqueline N. McQuillen, 20, to stand trial on a count of first-degree child endangerment. The court set April 2 for her initial appearance in a trial division of the court.

Officers conducting a well-being check Dec. 8, 2022, on a baby in a room at the Economy Inn at 1700 W. 30th St. observed a large amount of trash, including dirty diapers, old food and open containers of alcohol, strewn about the room, and a cardboard litter box filled with pet feces on the floor. Two dogs and a cat were being kept in the room, with both dogs displaying signs of being infested with fleas, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

The document states that McQuillen told police that she relapsed into meth use two weeks earlier and had been taking turns with her friend smoking the drug outside the room.

