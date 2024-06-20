Joplin man's child endangerment charges dismissed

Jun. 20—The Jasper County prosecutor's office dismissed a 24-year-old Joplin man's child endangerment case Thursday when an alleged victim failed to show up to testify against him.

Jacob D. Womack had been scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a felony count of child endangerment and a misdemeanor count of domestic assault. The hearing was scuttled when the prosecutor's office announced that the charges were being dismissed.

A probable-cause affidavit accompanying the charges states that on April 19, the defendant's wife returned home and found him acting "extremely odd." She put their 3-month-old baby to bed and "began packing to move," the document states.

Womack then snatched their baby from the crib and was holding him in a manner that she deemed unsafe, causing her to take the baby from him. The affidavit alleged that he reacted by dragging her around their home by her clothing and trying to pull the baby back out of her arms by yanking on the child's arms.

In the course of the struggle, the baby purportedly fell on its head from a distance of about 6 inches, the affidavit alleged. His wife then fled the scene and called 911, according to the affidavit.