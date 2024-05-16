Joplin man dies in single-vehicle wreck on Black Cat Road

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Darren Shockley, 33, was driving his Chevy Avalanche southbound along Black Cat Rd. around 7:33 p.m. when his vehicle exited the roadway off the right side, and overturned into a creek, ejecting him.

The Jasper County Coroner pronounced Shockley dead at 7:41 p.m. This is Troop D’s 36th fatality for 2024.

