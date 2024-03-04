Joplin man charged with internet child pornography offense

Mar. 4—SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The FBI is seeking the public's assistance in an ongoing investigation of a Joplin man's suspected trafficking in child pornography over the internet.

The U.S. attorney's office in Springfield filed a criminal complaint last week charging 22-year-old Reagan E.A. Garcia, also known as Elijah Hicklin, with receiving and distributing child pornography. Garcia made an initial appearance Friday in U.S. District Court in Springfield and remained in federal custody this past weekend pending a detention hearing Tuesday.

The case against Garcia began when an undercover officer with the FBI's Child Exploitation Task Force in Washington entered a group chat room Jan. 13 through the internet app Kik and began chatting with a user later identified as Garcia, according to a news release on Monday from the U.S. attorney's office.

The suspect told the officer he had pornographic pictures he had produced himself, including images of a 3-year-old child, which he sent the officer. He also purportedly sent the officer an image he claimed had been produced by administering sleeping pills to the child. Garcia allegedly sent several more files of child pornography to the officer Feb. 21 that included an image showing a child in various devices of restraint. He also told the officer in a text message that he had sexually assaulted a female child within the past couple of days, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

A search warrant was obtained and executed Feb. 28 at Garcia's residence in Joplin. During the serving of the warrant, the suspect purportedly became combative when an FBI agent began patting him down and had to be placed in handcuffs with the aid of several officers.

The news release does not state what, if anything, was seized in the search of the residence. But the release does state that several pieces of a broken micro SD card were found in the area of the struggle with the suspect.

Anyone with information pertinent to the case is being asked to email the FBI at garciainvestigation@fbi.gov.