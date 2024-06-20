Joplin man bound over on burglary, domestic assault charges

Jun. 20—A former girlfriend of Collis Jones III testified Thursday that he entered her home in Joplin without permission five months ago and assaulted her.

Angela Rambo testified at the 45-year-old Joplin man's preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court that she came home Jan. 27 and was trying to find her key to get in when he suddenly opened the door from inside and pulled her in.

"He put a gun to my head and told me to get down on the ground," she said.

She said he was choking her with the shirt she had on and demanding that she put the barrel of the gun in her mouth. She said he threatened to kill both her and himself, stating: "If I can't have you, no one will."

Rambo's testimony was sufficient to convince Judge Joseph Hensley to order Jones bound over for trial on counts of first-degree burglary and second-degree domestic assault.

On cross-examination by defense attorney Mike Roberts, the alleged victim denied having been drinking or bringing a bottle of vodka home with her that night. She also denied that he ever lived there or had a key to her home as far as she knew. But she admitted that she did not know if police called to the residence were able to recover the gun.

The court set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division for July 22.