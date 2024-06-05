Joplin High School students receive donation for water quality research

JOPLIN, Mo. — Students at Joplin High School are getting a boost in funding for their research efforts.

The school’s “Science Research Program” received a 5-thousand dollar donation for student-led research that focuses on water quality.

Their efforts were chosen by “Missouri American Water” for the “2024 Water and Environment Grant” from the “American Water Charitable Foundation.”

Students in the class, choose to be there, and work on individual independent research projects.

Anything from astrophysics to microbiology… and, of course, water.

“Every year I get different students doing different projects, and so each project requires something special. A lot of times, it’s stuff that we don’t have here. And, so, this money’s going to help fund those research projects for several years to come,” said Karisa Boyer, JHS Science Dept. Chair.

“This is where we need to start. This is where we get the generations, future generations, that come into researching water, understanding that it’s important, understanding how to prevent pollution before it gets into our streams or into our aquifers. So, this helps with the education of those needs,” said Matt Barnhart, Missouri American Water Director of Operations for SW MO.

The research class is funded by grants and donations, so this money will also help keep the program running.

