Joplin Health Department food inspections (week of March 12)

Mar. 9—The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:

—Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.

—Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number of those violations.

A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.

Inspections on Feb. 20:

Sum'na Eat, 3025 S. Main St., pass with two core violations.

Soul's Harbor Kitchen, 915 S. Main St., fail with one priority violation for evidence of pests in closets with water heater, and one core violation. Reinspection March 5.

Caroline's, 1027 S. Main St., pass with no violations and once corrected violation on the regulation of temperature on a fridge since the last inspection.

Target grocery, 3151 E. Seventh St., pass with five core violations.

North Middle School, 102 S. Gray Ave., pass with no violations.

Inspections on Feb. 21:

Tacqueria La Heradura #2, pass with no violations.

McAlister's Deli, 2330 S. Range Line Road, fail with one priority for holding meat and tomatoes on a sandwich prep table below the permitted 41 degrees, and one core violation. Reinspection scheduled March 6.

Little Caesar's Pizza, 2431 S. Range Line Road, fail with two priority violations for improper sanitization concentrations in sink water and spray bottle stored over warm food boxes; and five core violations. Reinspection scheduled March 6.

Natural Grocers, 510 S. Range Line Road, pass with no priority or core violations.

Inspections done on Feb. 22:

Steak 'n Shake, 3115 Hammons Blvd., pass with one priority violation for employee drink on prep table and seven core violations.

Qdoba Mexican Eats, 3102 E. Seventh St., pass with no priority or core violations.

Walmart, 1501 S. Range Line Road, pass with one priority violation for having two chemical spray bottles on deli slicer prep table, and three core violations.

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2601 W. Seventh St., pass with no priority or core violations and two corrected violations from last inspection.