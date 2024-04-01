Joplin Health Department food inspections

Apr. 1—The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:

—Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.

—Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number of those violations.

A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.

Inspections on March 12:

Cheddars Scratch Kitchen, 3120 E. Hammons Blvd., fail with two priority violations for maintaining cold foods at or below the safe temperature of 41 degrees and for water temperature in the dishwashing machine at a temperature below 180 degrees so that dishes are not properly sanitized, and three core violations. A reinspection was set for March 22.

Panera Bread, 2101 S. Range Line Road, pass with two core violations.

NYPD: New York Pizza & Deli, 524 S. Joplin Ave., pass with six core violations.

Bricktown Brewery, 3030 S. Range Line Road, pass with two priority violations corrected on inspection for employee drinks stored on shelves and prep tables in the dish and food areas, and pico and salsa held above the safe temperature of 41 degrees; and four core violations.

Inspections on March 19:

Red Onion Cafe, 203 E. Fourth St., pass with a priority violation corrected at inspection for some foods held above the safe temperature of 41 degrees and four core violations.

Trackside Burgers & BBQ Catering Suite, 1515 W. 10th St., pass with no priority or core violations.

Churros Colima, mobile food truck, Oronogo, pass with one core violation.

McDonalds, 3330 S. Range Line Road, pass with eight core violations and a corrected priority violation for presence of mice after a recent inspection.

Inspection on March 20:

Fazoli's, 4027 S. Richard Joseph Blvd., pass with no priority and two core violations.

Inspection on March 21:

Hershey's Mobile Ice Cream Parlor, mobile food truck, Webb City, pass with no priority or core violations.

Holy Tacos, mobile food truck, 5806 S. Main St., pass with no priority or core violations.

Chick-fil-A, 101 N. Range Line Road at Northpark Mall, pass with three core violations and correction of a priority violation at recent inspection for evidence of flies in back of kitchen.

Big Yeti Shaved Ice and Expresso, mobile food truck on Fourth Street in Joplin, pass with no priority or core violations.

Inspections on March 22:

Microtel Inn & Suites, 4101 S. Richard Joseph Blvd., pass with two core violations.

Joplin Senior Center, 2616 S. Picher Ave., pass with one core violation.

Ghetto Taco, mobile food truck, Webb City, pass with two priority violations corrected at inspection for employee drink on food prep table and chemical spray bottles not labeled with contents, and three core violations corrected at inspection.