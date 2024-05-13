Joplin Health Department food inspections

May 13—The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:

—Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.

—Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number of those violations.

A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.

Inspections on April 25:

Blackstone Gastropub, 1521 E. Broadway St., pass with seven core violations.

Applebee's, 2825 E. 32nd St., fail with one priority violation for cold foods being held at temperatures above the permissible 41 degrees with restaurant instructed to not put perishable foods in that unit until it is able to hold the right temperature, and one core violation.

College View State School, 1101 B. Goetz Blvd., pass with no priority or core violations.

Inspections on April 26:

LaQuinta Inn Breakfast, 3320 S. Range Line Road, pass with two core violations.

Iron Skillet at Petro, 4240 S. Missouri Highway 43, pass with four core violations.

Casa Montez, 4224 S. Main St., pass with four core violations.

Jimmy's Egg, 1611 S. Range Line Road, pass with four priority violations for employee drink in cooler, evidence of employee smoking in dry storage area and around kitchen equipment, which was corrected during inspection; two violations of unlabeled chemical spray cleaner bottles in front and back of dining area, corrected during inspection; and eight core violations.

Main Street Drive Thru Liquor, 1620 S. Main St., pass with one core violation.

Inspections on April 29:

AT&T Company Kitchen, 4001 S. Richard Joseph Blvd., pass with no priority or core violations.

Pizza Hut, 2802 S. Main St., pass with no priority and two core violations with one corrected during inspection.

Jasper County Juvenile Center, 530 S. Pearl Ave., pass with no priority or core violations.

Texas Roadhouse, 3317 S. Range Line Road, pass with no priority and two core violations.