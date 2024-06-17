Joplin Health Department food inspections

Jun. 17—The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:

—Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.

—Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number of those violations.

A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.

Inspections on May 30:

Target Pizza Hut Express/Starbucks, 3151 E. Seventh St., pass with one core violation for shredded cheese not held at a cold enough temperature.

Firehouse Subs, 1816 S. Range Line Road, pass with four core violations.

Downstream Q-Store, 4777 W. Downstream Blvd., pass with one core violation.

M&M Bistro, 612 S. Main St., pass with three core violations.

Inspections on May 31:

Gene Bassman Stadium, 3301 W. First St., pass with three core violations.

Days Inn Breakfast, 3500 S. Range Line Road, pass with three core violations.

Inspections on June 3:

Walmart Neighborhood Market, 2426 S. Maiden Lane, pass with no violations.

MOSA Food Truck, 2008 E. Seventh St., pass with no priority and three core violations.

MOSA Commissary, 2008 E. Seventh St., pass with one priority violation for having unlabeled chemical spray bottles and one core violation.

Inspections on June 4:

Habaneros Mexican Grill, 2526 E. Seventh St., pass with two priority violations for having raw bacon stored above produce, which was corrected during inspection, and chemical spray bottles without labels; and five core violations.