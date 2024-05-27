Joplin Health Department food inspections

May 27—The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:

—Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.

—Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number of those violations.

A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.

Inspection on May 15:

Blimpie@Petro, 4240 S. 43 Highway, pass with no priority or core violations.

Inspections on May 17:

Lotus Xpress, 801 E. 20th St., pass with four core violations.

Franklin Tech Culinary Arts Kitchen, 2220 S. Indiana Ave., fail with one priority violation for evidence of rodents in back storeroom and along wall with grills and ovens, and two core violations. Reinspection was scheduled for May 21.

Dover Hill Elementary, 1100 N. Main St., pass with no priority or core violations.

Irving Elementary School, 2109 S. McClelland Blvd., pass with no priority or core violations.

Cup O' Joe Coffee Co., 901 S. Maiden Lane, pass with no priority and three core violations.