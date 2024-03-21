Joplin City Council member files against incumbent legislator from Neosho

Mar. 21—A Joplin City Council member, Mark Farnham, has filed as a candidate for Missouri House District 160.

Farnham is midway through a four-year term to represent Zone 4 on the south side of the city.

He will challenge Rep. Ben Baker of Neosho for the seat. Records of the Missouri secretary of state show that Baker filed for reelection Feb. 27. Farnham filed Wednesday. Candidates for U.S. and Missouri offices are required to file in person at the secretary of state's office in Jefferson City.

Farnham said he was planning to announce his candidacy for state representative within two weeks.

He said he decided to run for state office because "I think it's a great district and the folks in District 160 appreciate devotion to God and country."

Asked if there is a particular reason or issue for his candidacy, Farnham said: "It is difficult to predict what will be on the agenda at that time but what the voters expect me to do is adhere to their basic principles."

Baker said of the challenge: "This is America. I'm a little bit curious about it. I know him as an acquaintance. I've met him once or twice. I'm curious as to his motives. My comment would be to bring it on."

Baker is in his third term and can serve one more term because a state law voters approved in 1992 limits his service as a state representative to eight years.

"I have fought for the values of the 160th District for six years now, and I'm undeterred. I'm always willing to do the work and serve the people," Baker said.

Farnham said he does not regard the interests of those in the legislative district to be different from those in Joplin city business.

"My voters in Joplin have the same basic principles as the voters in District 160," he said, adding that since the state district encompasses the south side of Joplin, "I would be representing the same Zone 4 voters that I am representing now."

He added that there would likely be state issues that affect the city "and I will be able to watch out for the city of Joplin, Neosho and all the other towns in (District) 160. I would have hoped I could stay on City Council and represent District 160 but due to the distance of Jefferson City and the possibility of conflicting schedules, it's not possible to do both at one time, and that is, for me, the hardest part because I do feel that I have a common bond with the folks in Joplin."

Asked if he planned to resign his council post if he wins, Farnham said, "Unfortunately, yes, I would have to resign from City Council."

In regard to holding city office while seeking another elective position, the city charter states in part that that a council member "shall hold no other lucrative public office nor any lucrative position in the city government during their terms as City Council members."

Attorney Bill Fleischaker, of Joplin, said of that charter rule, "I would interpret it to mean he can't hold both offices. He would have to resign" the council seat if he wins the legislative term.

Others have launched campaigns for state offices from City Council service before. In 1984, Chuck Surface was in his first term as a Joplin City Council member when he won a state legislative seat and resigned to be sworn into the state post.