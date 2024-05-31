Joplin City Council to consider grant to plan Murphy Manor project

May 31—A resolution that would allow the city of Joplin to apply for a $500,000 federal grant that could lead to redevelopment of the aging Murphy Manor senior living property and its neighborhood will be considered Monday by the City Council.

The grant would come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and would fund costs to plan redevelopment of the property. The city's share of the cost for the grant would be $25,000, according to city documents.

The federal grant program is intended to provide a way to reinvigorate struggling neighborhoods where there is HUD-assisted housing. A redevelopment plan could involve nonprofits and private developers as well as stakeholders, such as public housing authorities, cities, schools, police and business. The city would work with the Joplin Housing Authority, which is in charge of the property, on the grant application and any plans for the property.

Acceptance of the grant application and HUD approval of a redevelopment plan could make the city eligible for further funding toward project costs.

Murphy Manor, 128 S. Wall Ave., was built in the 1950s and provides 127 apartments for senior citizens who receive income-assisted rents.

The council also will consider a resolution to approve action by the Joplin Industrial Development Authority to issue $50 million in bonds for part of the costs of a project by Freeman Health System.

The new bond issue would cover the cost of refunding earlier bond issues for Freeman projects and finance costs for a construction project and providing equipment for a health care facility.

Approval of that resolution would not incur any debt liability on the city of Joplin, according to city documents.

Details of the Freeman project to be funded have not been disclosed.

In other business, the council will consider on first reading a bill that would provide tax increment financing for the proposed $375 million Prospect Village in the area of Range Line Road.

The project would involve construction of a sports and event complex, apartments, retail and restaurants on about 78 acres east of Geneva Avenue and south of 20th Street. The TIF district would reimburse costs such as construction of the infrastructure for the project.

An agreement to hire OWN Engineering to design the Sunnyvale stormwater drainage project also is proposed on first reading. Four firms submitted proposals for the work. Under the agreement, the engineering fee will be $540,200.

There is more than $3.1 million allocated for the project, which is to be funded by the quarter-cent parks and stormwater sales tax.

Concerns about the project were raised by residents of the Sunnyvale community after the City Council last year granted a delay in the timeline of the project because of the number of projects requiring city staff attention and occupying contractors. The council voted in December to return the project to a 2024 start rather than 2026.

Residents said they have dealt with severe flooding in the area over the years and did not want to wait longer to get the project underway.

Public hearings will be held on several zoning requests. Those involve property at:

—Adobe Lane and South Country Club Drive.

—3105 Wisconsin Ave.

—108 N. St. Louis Ave.

—The southwest corner of 23rd Street and McCoy Avenue.

—302 S. McKinley Ave.

—407 N. Schifferdecker Ave.

—204 N. Jackson Ave.