Joplin chiropractor sent to prison in child pornography case

Jun. 18—SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A federal judge sentenced a Joplin chiropractor Tuesday to seven years behind bars for receiving and distributing child pornography.

U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool ordered at a sentencing hearing in federal court in Springfield that Eric Hedman, 40, serve the time without parole and that he remain on supervised release for 10 years following incarceration.

He also will be required to register as a sex offender and heed both federal and state registration laws. The owner of Hedman Chiropractic in Joplin pleaded guilty to the charge Dec. 14.

The U.S. attorney's office in Springfield said in a news release announcing the sentencing that Hedman sent a video and photo deemed child pornography to two other users of the Kik messenger app in July and August 2022. Kik made two reports regarding the illicit material to the tip line of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which forwarded the information to the Southwest Missouri Cybercrimes Task Force for investigation.

A search warrant was executed at Hedman's home on Dec. 6, 2022, and his computer and cellphone were seized.

The U.S. attorney's office said a search of his several Kik accounts turned up 31 files containing child pornography, including images depicting children as young as 2 years old. Log files revealed that he had transmitted some of the material to at least six other users in July of that year.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.