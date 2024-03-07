Joplin bank robber sentenced to more than 12 years in prison

Mar. 7—SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A federal judge sentenced a man who robbed a Joplin bank in 2022 to 12 years and seven months in prison.

U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips ordered Vincent P. Gepson, 64, at his sentencing hearing on Thursday in federal court in Springfield, to serve the term without parole on a conviction for bank robbery. He had pleaded guilty to the charge in June.

Gepson, who has lived in Anderson in the past, robbed the Great Southern Bank at 1232 S. Range Line Road on May 9, 2022, walking in and informing a teller that he had a gun and demanding money.

The teller put $1,000 in a plastic bag and Gepson took it and left the bank. He was identified shortly after the robbery when bank surveillance photos of the suspect were posted on the Facebook page of the Joplin Police Department and released to the media. Several people responded, identifying Gepson as the suspect.

Court documents later revealed that Gepson called Detective Sgt. Luke Stahl less than two hours after the robbery when the photos were posted and told Stahl that while the photos resembled him, he did not rob the bank.

Gepson refused to meet Stahl to discuss the matter, and police later learned from a detective in Anderson that Gepson had visited the Economic Security Corp. office in Anderson that morning and asked for a mask that he claimed he needed to wear to a medical appointment. The woman he spoke to told investigators that she provided him with a surgical mask resembling one worn by the bank robber.

Gepson was arrested 11 days after the Great Southern robbery in Acadia Parish in Louisiana.

He had served several years in a federal prison in Alabama on convictions from a spree of robberies of banks and credit unions in 2008 in Omaha, Nebraska, and Council Bluffs, Iowa. He was paroled in 2019 but had his parole revoked the same year and did not get out again until April 30, 2020.