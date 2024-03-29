Joplin Area Transportation Study Organization meeting

TechCrunch

The U.S. government said it is extending its reward for information on key leadership of the ALPHV/BlackCat cybercrime gang to its affiliate members, one of which last month took credit for a massive ransomware attack on a U.S. health tech giant. In a statement Wednesday, the U.S. Department of State said it is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information that identifies or locates any person associated with ALPHV/BlackCat, including "their affiliates, activities, or links to a foreign government." The Russia-based ALPHV/BlackCat is a ransomware-as-a-service operation, which recruits affiliates — effectively contractors who earn a commission for launching ransomware attacks — and takes a cut of whatever ransom demand the victim pays.