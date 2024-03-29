Joplin Area Transportation Study Organization meeting
Jasper and Newton County officials meet with representatives from MoDOT and the US Department of Transportation regarding a highly anticipated local road project.
Jasper and Newton County officials meet with representatives from MoDOT and the US Department of Transportation regarding a highly anticipated local road project.
UConn can beat opponents in so many different ways. On Thursday, it rode a dominant rebounding effort to the Elite Eight.
This easy-to-use gizmo can be installed in three different spots, and it doesn't slip around, shoppers say.
Investors will soon learn whether Peltz has succeeded in his push to shake up Disney's board.
How does one stop a stolen oversized front loader that’s plowing down a Georgia highway to escape a police pursuit? With another front loader.
Dru Joyce will take over for Keith Dambrot, who retired after leading the Dukes to their first NCAA tournament win in more than 50 years this spring.
All parents know that raising kids is expensive. Enter Kidsy, a new Chicago-based e-commerce startup that aims to give consumers greater access to discounted baby and kids products by partnering with large brands, retailers and liquidation companies for their overstock and returns inventory. The company's founders are Indian-born former business journalist Shraysi Tandon and Turkish-born software engineer Sinan Sari, who also co-founded Y Combinator–backed SaaS startup Cuboh (a startup that was just sold to competitor ChowNow).
The U.S. government said it is extending its reward for information on key leadership of the ALPHV/BlackCat cybercrime gang to its affiliate members, one of which last month took credit for a massive ransomware attack on a U.S. health tech giant. In a statement Wednesday, the U.S. Department of State said it is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information that identifies or locates any person associated with ALPHV/BlackCat, including "their affiliates, activities, or links to a foreign government." The Russia-based ALPHV/BlackCat is a ransomware-as-a-service operation, which recruits affiliates — effectively contractors who earn a commission for launching ransomware attacks — and takes a cut of whatever ransom demand the victim pays.
With the version 1.6.0 update for Tamagotchi Uni that rolled out on March 19, Bandai opened the Tama Portal and introduced DLC called Tamaverse Tickets, which unlock new areas. The first two are Very Berry Land and the LoveMelo Concert.
Wonderschool, a startup that provides software and support to help individuals and local governments spin up childcare businesses, has acquired EarlyDay, which operates an early childhood educator marketplace. TechCrunch has covered Wonderschool since its infancy, including both of its seed rounds and its Series A (led by Andreessen Horowitz). Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but in an interview with TechCrunch's Equity podcast, EarlyDay's co-CEOs Emma Harris and Melissa Tran described the transaction as "opportunistic," saying it was not driven by fundraising needs.
"You're a b*tch. You’re a b*tch. You’re a b*tch," Oubre told each official after the defeat.
Stephen Curry appeared to fight tears as he reacted to the ejection.
The fight over the future of the Wizards and Capitals is at its end.
In the summer after his freshman year at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, an engineering school in Worcester, Massachusetts, Cyvl.ai co-founder and CEO Daniel Pelaez needed a job. Today the Boston-area startup announced a $6 million investment. “Our core vision and why we started the company in the first place is to help the entire world build and maintain better transportation infrastructure,” he said.
GM's Cruise is moving out of the baseball sponsorship business, but the partnership is staying in the family, moving to Chevrolet.
Nabers is expected to be a top-10 pick in next month's NFL Draft and could be the first receiver off the board.
The NFL avoided games on Christmas and Wednesday for decades.
The 2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz was just revealed with a new XRT trim and fresh interior at the NY Auto Show.
Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson supported one another in an unprecedented way during the “Bachelor” finale.
The gas-powered Mercedes G 550 and AMG G 63 get the latest infotainment tech, new and revised engines, and new features.
Uzum, an e-commerce startup offering online shopping, fintech and food deliveries to millions of customers in Uzbekistan, has raised $114 million in funding, becoming the country's first unicorn with a valuation of $1.16 billion. Uzbekistan is fertile ground for startups, given the fact that people aged below 30 constitute about 60% of its population of over 35 million. In 2020, the Central Asian nation had nearly 1,200 startups, 85% of which were at the seed stage.