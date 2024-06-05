Jonesville man charged with false imprisonment, felonious assault

HILLSDALE — A Jonesville man is behind bars facing up to 15 years in prison after holding his girlfriend against her will Saturday, June 1 inside their Rowe Road home.

Michigan State Police troopers responded to the incident, and ultimately arrested, Troy Michael Daniels, 41, on probable cause charges of false imprisonment, felonious assault, domestic violence - third offense, possession of methamphetamine and resisting/obstructing/assaulting a police officer.

Court records allege that Daniels used a scrap piece of lumber to assault his girlfriend and prevent her from leaving their home June 1.

Once troopers arrested Daniels, they discovered suspected methamphetamine inside a lockbox in his home.

Daniels was arraigned Monday, June 3 in the 2B District Court by Judge Megan Stiverson on his charges, and ordered held on a $75,000 bond with 10-percent allowed.

Stiverson scheduled Daniels for a probable cause conference at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 12 where his attorney will meet with the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office to discuss the case, and any evidence discovery, before a preliminary examination hearing is held on a later date.

Daniels has two prior domestic violence convictions on his record.

