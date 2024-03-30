Jonesborough hosts ‘Easter Eggstravaganza’, features egg hunt, Funny Farm and more

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Jonesborough hosted its annual ‘Easter Eggstravaganza’ on Saturday, a day full of outdoor spring events to celebrate Easter.

The day consisted of more than just an egg hunt. Children and families enjoyed face painting, snacks, crafts, K-9 officer meet-and-greets, obstacle courses, touch-a-truck and the Funny Farm Animal Experience. The Easter Bunny also made a special appearance to hand out eggs.

News Channel 11 spoke with Amber Crumley, director of special events for Jonesborough.

“I feel like, in general, with people moving in, we’re just getting more attendees at our events, and this beautiful weather we have today really helps, too. So we’re expecting a really good crowd. And now, probably a little closer to when the egg hunt starts, we’ll have a few more people rolling into town.”

Crumley said the event’s hours had to be extended this year to ensure guests had time to enjoy everything that organizers had planned.

The egg hunt was held at Jimmy Neil Smith Park, behind the International Storytelling Center. Children 12 years old and under searched for 5,000 candy or toy-filled eggs, with hunting bouts split into age brackets.

“I think it’s just wonderful to get the community out, to be able to have a fun egg hunt, to be able to get these nonprofit organizations here in town and all of our volunteers,” Crumley said. “Everyone loves seeing the animals and the touch-a-trucks that we do with our municipal department. So it really does pull in the whole community and all of our departments in town to make it happen.”

The Easter Eggstravaganza has been held annually in Jonesborough for over 20 years.

