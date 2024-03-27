Jonesborough hosting “Out of this World” block party to celebrate 2024 solar eclipse

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee’s oldest town will celebrate eclipse day with an “Out of this World” block party on Monday, April 8, the town said in a release on Tuesday.

The event will be in downtown Jonesborough from 1 to 5 p.m. and is free and open to the public, according to the release.

Businesses will provide free eclipse glasses, Moonpies and activities for kids. Local NASA retirees will also be in attendance.

The city encourages the community to attend this special event, as the next eclipse will not be visible in this area.

In addition to the eclipse, the Town of Jonesborough is celebrating a birthday, so the community can expect a space-themed birthday cake.

The block party is hosted by the Jonesborough Area Merchants & Service Association (JAMSA). To learn more, visit jonesborough.com or call the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-010.

