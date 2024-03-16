Jonesborough holds first St. Patrick’s Day Parade alongside its annual festival

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Jonesborough celebrated St. Patrick’s Day early with its annual festival on Saturday, and this year, organizers added a parade for the community.

The town’s Director of Tourism and Main Street organization, Cameo Waters, said the parade was a great way to involve the community in the celebration. This is on top of other activities, such as petting highland cows, local vendors to browse, food trucks to choose from and live music.

“St. Patrick’s Day isn’t always a family-friendly event, but that’s our goal with this,” said Waters. “We want everyone to feel included and it to be something that the whole family can come out to.”







The parade was led by a bagpipe player followed by multiple regional organizations, including a river dancing group. Decorated floats and cars traveled down Main Street behind the performances.

Some festivities were for a good cause, as well. Patty’s Dash Cause for the Paws was a run from the courthouse to Depot Street Brewing and back. All proceeds from the fun run went to the Washington County-Johnson City Animal Shelter.

