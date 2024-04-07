Jonesboro High School marching band performs at White House Easter Egg Roll

It was certainly a day to remember, for the Jonesboro High School marching band. Last Sunday, they headed to our nation’s capital to perform for President Joe Biden.

Jonesboro High School’s Majestic Marching Cardinals got the surprise of a lifetime. The marching band was told by Jill Biden, First Lady of the United States (FLOTUS) that they would be performing at the White House the 2024 Easter Egg Roll.

“It was surreal then. And, I’ll tell you, it was absolutely surreal now,” said band director Lynel Goodwin.

While the band was in disbelief at Jill Biden making a virtual appearance at their rehearsal and telling them they would perform at the Easter Egg Roll, it was an even more surreal experience in person at the White House on Monday.

Post-performance, Channel 2 Action News spoke exclusively with Goodwin who told us about their experience, and what it has meant to the kids at the Title I public school in Clayton County.

“It was a surreal moment. It was a humbling moment and I think it’s a moment our kids will appreciate and remember for the rest of their lives,” Goodwin said.

Along with performing the band got to hear from President Biden himself.

“I would like for my kids to take away from his speech that we are great people and we are American strong,” Goodwin said.

Next up, the Majestic Marching Cardinals are slated to perform at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City.

