Jones trial date set for alleged shooting death of Eric Tonche

Marvin Kyree Jones Jr., just shy of his 22nd birthday, will stand trial for murder, in connection with the death of Eric Tonche. The alleged street shooting took place on May 10, 2023.

Multiple gunshots fired

The shooting occurred in the 1500 block of Capitol Avenue in Northwest Abilene, according to allegations in court documents. On May 10, 2023, Tonche and Rolando Solis were in a vehicle together when they were contacted by Marvin Jones Sr., with whom "Solis had recent issues.”

According to an eyewitness, Tonche and Solis then proceeded to exit their vehicle and get into a physical altercation with Jones Sr. At that time, Marvin Kyree Jones Jr. exited a home on the block and allegedly discharged a firearm in Tonche and Solis’ direction. Jones Jr. allegedly struck Tonche multiple times.

Solis then fled the scene on foot and was later contacted by police. Solis was able to positively identify Jones Jr. as the alleged shooter.

At this point, Jones Jr. went in and out of multiple houses on the street and ended up leaving with a child in a white or gray sedan, as described by the eyewitness. This witness later "positively identified the shooter in this case."

Life in prison?

Jones Jr. now faces multiple charges related to the alleged shooting and fleeing of the scene with a child. On July 20, 2023, District Clerk Tammy Robinson filed an official indictment of Jones Jr. with three separate counts.

According to court documents, the grand jurors believe that Jones Jr. did intentionally and knowingly cause the death of Eric Tonche. Assistant District Attorney, Dan Joiner, noted that Jones could face 5-99 years or life in prison for that first-degree murder charge.

Marvin Kyree Jones Jr. additionally faces a third-degree felony charge of evading arrest and a second-degree felony charge of child endangerment, facing 2-20 years or 2-10 years respectively.

Despite the fact that Jones Jr.'s arrest sheet includes several charges of evading arrest, he has made $750,000 bail. Assistant DA Joiner remarked that there are few circumstances in which a suspect would be denied bail, despite the numerous attempts at evading arrest.

Recent sheriff candidate, Elias Carrasquillo Jr., claims this death was related to deputies in the Taylor County Sheriff's Department. At this time those claims remain unfounded and unproven. Jones Jr. is the only suspect charged in this case. Reporter-News will be following this trial closely to see if any of Carrasquillo's claims come to light.

All suspects are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Marvin Kyree Jones Jr.'s trial is set to begin June 24.

