Jones continues search for answers in son's disappearance

May 8—Julius TaDarius Jones enjoyed a Sunday dinner of fried chicken and macaroni and cheese with his family before going out on the evening of Aug. 14, 2011. He has not been heard from since.

His mother, Tabitha Jones, has spent the last 13 years searching for answers.

"We've gone 13 years, and we've come to the conclusion that something has happened," she said. "And I am making a plea to the public that someone would please come forward. It's time. It's just too long. It's just too, too long."

Officers with Meridian Police Department found Julius' vehicle, a Buick Century, parked near an abandoned home on 27th Street two days after his disappearance. Without additional evidence, however, the trail has gone cold.

Jones said she is asking anyone who has information that could help her understand what happened to her son to come forward. If someone wants to remain anonymous, she said, they can call the East Mississippi Crime Stoppers line at 855-485-8477.

"I'm just hoping and praying and believing God that this time, when they see us in the newspaper, when they see us on the TV, this time, I'm just believing that somebody might come forward," she said. "That's all I can do is make a Mother's Day plea."

Brenda Hopson said she was told Julius' case is considered a cold case by Meridian Police Department and is no longer being actively investigated. The plea, she said, is also for a detective or investigator at MPD to reopen the investigation and keep the search alive.

Since her son's disappearance, Jones said she has been overwhelmed with support from the community, her church family and others in her life who have helped her not only deal with the traumatic event itself but also continue searching for answers. After 13 years of questions, however, it is time to get some answers, she said.

"Nothing is never said about the people that's helping me get through this. Nothing. Never, but I just want to extend a thank you to the community. Thank you to everyone," she said. "But now, someone needs to come forward. Now, someone needs to come say what has happened. Where is he?"

