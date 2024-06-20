Jonathan Trumbull Library a cooling center in Lebanon

LEBANON — Anyone who needs to cool off this week can stop by the Jonathan Trumbull Library.

Jonathan Trumbull Library is another one of the many cooling centers in Connecticut this week that will be in use due to the heat advisory announced by Governor Ned Lamont. The library offers air conditioning, water and a comfortable space.

“We’re the perfect space because we’re free and don’t require anyone to purchase anything to hang out and have air conditioning on hot summer days,” Library Director Lindsay Delligan said. “We have comfortable seating and of course have books. People can sit down and relax, read a good book, browse the internet, or check emails.

“We’re a great option especially for those without access to an AC, for those that are vulnerable, this is a great, comfortable place to hang out and refresh,” Delligan said.

Jonathan Trumbull Library is handicap accessible and offers a public restroom and water fountains.

“The library will be open and here regardless. This week is a nice week to come by the library to cool down, get a drink, and sit,” Delligan said.