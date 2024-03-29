Jonathan Ross: I shower less than once a week... it’s a waste of time

Jonathan Ross has revealed he sometimes showers less than once a week, saying he has no reason to “bother” when he doesn’t do any exercise.

The chat show host claimed his wife, Jane Goldman, the scriptwriter, also often goes for days without showering.

Ross made the admission when asked if he dyed his hair because he was not grey at 63.

He said: “Do you think I give enough of a s--- about anything to bother spending any extra time on grooming whatsoever – I resent the fact that I have to shower.

“I sometimes go at least a week without showering – at least. So does Jane sometimes. We’re like a couple of hamsters in their own straw in that bed.”

Speaking to Josh Widdicombe on the Parenting Hell podcast, he admitted he had not showered on the morning of the interview.

Ross said he had not done anything to work up a sweat and had last washed “yesterday”, adding: “Why bother doing it two days in a row, what’s wrong with you? I didn’t do any exercise.”

He confessed he once went two weeks without washing in the US because he had been in a swimming pool but then discovered he still smelled badly.

He said: “When we were on holiday – we have a place over in Florida – because it’s sunny and I’m jumping in and out the swimming pool, I probably didn’t shower properly for two weeks.

“And I had a smell under my right armpit, and I thought ‘That’s bad, I better get rid of that’.

“So I had a shower, it didn’t go. Had another one, it didn’t go. I’m not making this up. I had to shave the hair off my armpit to get rid of it. It was so ingrained.

“I just did the one. Why would you do two? The other one was still fresh. I favour one, so the right arm was doing all the work.”

Filthy water and dead skin

The broadcaster did say sometimes if he decides to have a bath he will shower just before, so that he’s not sat in filthy water and dead skin.

“The other extreme though is I sometimes shower before having a bath. That’s the Japanese way,” he said.

Explaining why, he added “because you’re lying in what’s coming off your body so why would you bathe first and lie in the debris?”

Jonathan had earlier said his good dark head of hair was all natural as he would never think of dyeing it.

Honey, his daughter, said: “I actively receive DMs from people going ‘you need to tell your dad to stop dying his hair, it’s getting ridiculous now’.

“And I have to message: ‘He has never used bottled dye, this is all his – it’s natural’.”

