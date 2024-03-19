Jonathan Majors' Ex Sues Him For Defamation In Wake Of Assault Case

Jonathan Majors is seen in court during a hearing in his domestic violence case, Tuesday, June 20, 2023 in New York. via Associated Press

Jonathan Majors’ ex-girlfriend filed a civil lawsuit Tuesday against the actor for allegedly defaming and abusing her, just months after he was convicted of assaulting her in a car.

The ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, is accusing Majors of defamation, malicious prosecution, intentional infliction of emotional distress, assault and battery.

“Majors’s defamatory statements have had the intended effect on an international scale,” the lawsuit reads. “His brazen defamation of Jabbari, casting her as a liar on her claims of physical abuse and domestic violence, have proximately caused many people in the community to harass, bully, intimidate and even issue death threats to Jabbari, causing her the extreme fear Majors intended to set in motion.”

The lawsuit alleges that after Majors was arrested for physically assaulting Jabbari, he began a media campaign against her, claiming that he was the victim. In an interview with ABC News in January, Majors said he didn’t know how Jabbari sustained her injuries, which had included a fractured finger, bruising and a cut behind her ear.

The lawsuit also details several other instances that Majors allegedly assaulted Jabbari, like in September 2022, when Majors threw Jabbari onto the hood of her car. When Jabbari began shouting for help, Majors put her in a headlock and his hand over her mouth, the suit claims. He took Jabbari back into their house and held his hands around her neck and told her that he was going to kill her. Majors then hit Jabbari’s head against the marble floor while strangling her.

Majors asked Jabbari to not go to the doctor and Jabbari agreed not to go so she wouldn’t get Majors in trouble, the new lawsuit claims.

“I’m a monster. A horrible man. Not capable of love. I am killing myself soon. I’ve already put things in motion,” Majors texted Jabbari after the assault, according to the suit.

Priya Chaudhry, Majors’ lawyer, told HuffPost over email: “This is no surprise. Mr. Majors is preparing counterclaims against Ms. Jabbari.”

Majors’s controlling nature of Jabbari started at the end of 2021, according to the lawsuit. In July 2022, Majors physically attacked Jabbari by shoving her into a shower door and then throwing her into a shower wall, according to the lawsuit. When Jabbari tried to get away, Majors threw candles and other objects, leaving indents in the walls and shattered glass on the floor.

Majors was found guilty of assault in December, in a case that stemmed from a dispute between Majors and Jabbari in the backseat of a car in March 2023. Jabbari said that Majors attacked her inside the vehicle and left her in “excruciating” pain. She said Majors struck her in the head, twisted her arm behind her back and squeezed her finger until it fractured.

Majors had been known for playing Kang the Conqueror in several Marvel films, as well as Damian Anderson in “Creed III” and Atticus Freeman in “Lovecraft Country.” After Majors was convicted for that episode of abuse, Marvel dropped him.

Last month, two more women accused Majors of physical and emotional abuse. Majors’ lawyer denied the physical abuse claim and said that Majors was “young and insecure” at the time of his relationship with the woman who claimed Majors emotionally abused her.

In a comment to HuffPost, Jabbari’s lawyer said, “Everyone is entitled to feel safe. We are proud to stand by Grace for having the strength to come forward despite how challenging it may be.”

Need help? In the U.S., call 1-866-331-9474 or text “loveis” to 22522 for the National Dating Abuse Helpline.

