Jon Stewart Gives Trump Rude Wake-Up Call For Seeming To Fall Asleep In Court

“Daily Show” host Jon Stewart spotted a less-than-riveting moment from day one of Donald Trump’s criminal trial after the former president reportedly fell asleep in court.

According to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, Trump “appeared to nod off a few times, his mouth going slack and his head drooping onto his chest.”

“Imagine committing so many crimes, you get bored at your own trial,” Stewart observed on Monday night.

Trump is on trial in New York over hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep her allegations of an affair under wraps ahead of the 2016 election.

Trump has denied the affair.

See more of Stewart’s look at the trial from his Monday night monologue: