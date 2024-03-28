Jon Burkett, Laura French take part in Moseley Elementary's Career Day
These portable companions have come a long way — today, they're moisturizing, fast-absorbing and easy to use.
Sage is a creamy green shade that will instantly become a favorite.
For now, Léon Marchand walks in relative anonymity around campus at Arizona State. Come July, he'll be the face of the 2024 Summer Olympics.
After the team embarrassed itself earlier in the season, the Pelicans have found an identity and worked their way into the championship conversation.
2024's first quarter has been fruitful for investors.
Want to check out the upcoming astronomical action? Protecting your vision is a must.
Rodriguez and Lore were seeking to acquire an additional 40% stake to take over the majority share of the Timberwolves and Lynx.
As the election cycle heats up, Instagram and Threads will be cooling down the amount of political content entering many users' feeds. If you're already wondering how to get that kind of content back into your feed, you can follow our guide on changing Instagram's political settings here. Meta has made an effort to decrease the reach of news and political content across its platforms, especially in regards to content that is algorithmically recommended versus being surfaced from a direct connection to an individual or account.
Vizio just announced a new 86-inch 4K smart TV that costs under $999. It goes on sale April 29.
NetCredit found that some states pay as much as 12 percent above the national average for car repairs, while one is almost 19 percent below the bar.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens knows what it's like to leave a draft with some regret, so he offers up some early waiver wire pickups before Opening Day.
Three legal experts weigh in on the Diddy sex trafficking investigation and why the rapper should be "worried."
Porter has not addressed the situation and missed the Raptors' last three games due to "personal reasons."
Plan on dyeing some Easter eggs this weekend? This nifty gadget makes hard-boiling a breeze.
In the wake of Universal Music Group's (UMG) public spat with TikTok, which saw the label pulling its full catalog from the video app earlier this year, the company is doubling down on its deal with Spotify. On Thursday, UMG announced an expansion of its strategic relationship with the streaming music service that will focus on "music discovery and social interaction" as well as enhanced fan experiences. The addition of music videos is included among these new features in the U.S.
While most tax-saving moves had to be wrapped up by Dec. 31 to count for your 2023 return, here are three smart actions you can still take before the filing deadline on April 15.
Wonderschool, a startup that provides software and support to help individuals and local governments spin up childcare businesses, has acquired EarlyDay, which operates an early childhood educator marketplace. TechCrunch has covered Wonderschool since its infancy, including both of its seed rounds and its Series A (led by Andreessen Horowitz). Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but in an interview with TechCrunch's Equity podcast, EarlyDay's co-CEOs Emma Harris and Melissa Tran described the transaction as "opportunistic," saying it was not driven by fundraising needs.
Google.org, Google's charitable wing, is launching a new program to help fund nonprofits developing tech that leverages generative AI. Called Google.org Accelerator: Generative AI, the program is to be funded by $20 million in grants and include 21 nonprofits to start, including Quill.org, a company creating AI-powered tools for student writing feedback, and World Bank, which is building a generative AI app to make development research more accessible. In addition to funding, nonprofits in the six-week accelerator program will get access to technical training, workshops, mentors and guidance from an "AI coach."
Nissan Americas Senior Vice President and Chief Planning Officer shares what he sees for an Xterra, and it sounds encouraging.
The MLB is releasing its Home Run Derby VR on the Meta Quest Store with 30 ballparks available to explore.