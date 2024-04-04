‘Jolting up and down’: Passenger describes turbulence that injured 2 on Orlando-bound flight

Two people traveling to Orlando from New Orleans are recovering after being injured mid-flight.

The Southwest Airlines flight they were on Wednesday morning hit severe turbulence over the Gulf of Mexico.

The plane’s pilot to diverted the plane and landed in Tampa.

The injured passengers were taken to a hospital.

The pilot diverted the Orlando-bound flight after turbulence over the Gulf of Mexico.

Erica Adams was on board on that flight. She wasn’t hurt.

Adams talked to ABC News about the tense moments.

READ: Powerball: Jackpot grows to $1.23 billion

“It was a normal flight. And then basically, the captain came on and advised the flight attendants to take their seats, and they couldn’t. There wasn’t even enough time for them to take their seats,” Adams said.

“The plane just, it just dropped. And then it was just jolting up and down ... and I’ve gone airborne and things were flying all around the plane. It was just very, very scary.”

READ: NASA Selects three companies to develop a next-generation Moon rover

Southwest Airlines issued this statement to ABC News on Wednesday:

“Our Crew safely diverted Southwest flight 4273 to Tampa Bay International Airport early this morning from a planned journey between New Orleans and Orlando following turbulence in flight. The Captain declared an emergency, a requirement to deviate from a filed flight plan, and also requested that paramedics be available when the aircraft arrived to assess any potential injury. Two people were transported to a Tampa Bay area medical facility. Our mechanics reviewed the aircraft and we worked with Customers whose travel was impacted by an arrival in Orlando approximately four-and-a-half hours behind schedule. With our apologies for their delayed journey, there is no priority higher than the safest operation of every flight.”

While strong storms also moved through Central Florida on Wednesday, the flight eventually arrived at its intended destination, Orlando International Airport.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.