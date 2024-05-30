Joliet police investigating shooting death of 25-year-old man found in parking lot late Wednesday night

JOLIET, Ill. — Joliet police are investigating a homicide that apparently happened late Wednesday night in the 2300 block of White Birch Lane.

According to police, officers responded to the location around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday for multiple reports of shots fired in the area. When they got there, officers found a 25-year-old man, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, unresponsive in the parking lot of a nearby apartment building.

Two men killed in shooting in Little Village overnight: CPD

Officers rendered medical aid to the man until Joliet Fire Department paramedics arrived, police say. He was transported by the Fire Department to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity and manner of death will be determined by the Will County Coroner’s Office.

4-year-old boy identified in fatal, head-on car crash in Waukegan

During an investigation, police say, 20 spent shell casings were discovered near the area where the victim was found. According to police, three unoccupied vehicles in the parking lot, along with a nearby apartment window, appeared to be hit by gunfire related to the incident. No other injuries were reported, police say.

Joliet police detectives are working to identify a suspect or suspects in the ongoing investigation.

Second woman charged in 2019 murder of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez expected to receive 30-year sentence Thursday

Police encourage anyone with video footage or information related to the shooting to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020. Citizens can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734, or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org, if they wish to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.