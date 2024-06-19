Joint training exercise set for June 24-26 in Northern Michigan

The Joint County and National Guard Simulation exercise set for June 24-26 will include the Michigan National Guard rehearsing how to assist local jurisdictions during an emergency.

NORTHERN MICHIGAN — Residents in three Northern Michigan counties can expect to see soldiers, military vehicles and plenty of law enforcement taking part in training exercises June 24-26.

The Emergency Management Coordinators from Mackinac County, Cheboygan County and Emmet County released a joint statement on Monday to warn residents about the upcoming training exercises.

The Joint County and National Guard Simulation exercise will include the Michigan National Guard rehearsing how to assist local jurisdictions during an emergency. Soldiers and support vehicles will be present during the training.

Exercises are set to take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 24-26. Locations will include Boulevard Drive in Mackinac County, various areas in Emmet County, including the county fairgrounds, and in various areas in Cheboygan County, including the wastewater treatment plant. Training locations will be identified by signs labeled “Training in progress.” The public should avoid these areas during the training.

