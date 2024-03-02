Joint Base Langley-Eustis welcomes new commander

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Air Combat Command has a new commander.

Gen. Ken Wilsbach was welcomed into his new role during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Langley-Eustis on Thursday, Feb. 29.

Before coming to ACC, Wilsbach served as commander of Pacific Air Forces in Hawaii. As the commander of ACC, he now oversees more than 154,000 total force Airmen and civilians operating around the world. He is a command pilot with more than 4,500 hours in multiple aircraft.

During the ceremony, Wilsbach shared his vision for the future of ACC.

“We will continue to put an emphasis on the people,” Wilsbach said. “If you look at the patch that we wear on our uniforms it says, ‘People First, Mission Always.’ It’s because the people are the ones who do the mission and if the people are hurting, if the people don’t have what they need they can’t do the mission. So, we will continue to put an emphasis on making sure that those high performing team members can continue to be high performing.”

Wilsbach succeeds Gen. Mark Kelly, who had led the command since August 2020.

