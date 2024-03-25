Joint investigation launched to catch Nolan County aggravated robbery suspect

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Sweetwater Police Department, Nolan County Sheriff’s Office, and Roscoe Police Department are collaborating on an investigation to identify a suspect who has allegedly committed several aggravated robberies over the past week.

Sweetwater PD shared that all of the robberies so far have taken place at businesses, including convenience stores and hotels. Police suspect that the incidents were committed by the same person.

Courtesy of the Sweetwater Police Department

Police are requesting assistance to identify a black male suspect who is approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information should call the Sweetwater Police Department at (325) 236-6686 or Nolan County Crime Stoppers at (325) 235-8477.

