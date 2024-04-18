Joint ambulance service for Paupack, Palmyra, Hawley seeks grant to cover EMS shortfall

PPH, the joint municipal ambulance service established in 2023 for Paupack and Palmyra townships and Hawley Borough, proposes to seek a state grant to cover a $100,000 shortfall.

Another means to help keep the service viable is the possibility of purchasing their own ambulance to benefit PPH, to be used by their contracted emergency medical services (EMS) provider.

During her ambulance report at the April 10 Hawley council meeting, councilor Elaine Herzog said that PPH had sought help from the county commissioners in March, who took the position that the responsibility lies with the municipalities PPH reaches.

Robert Boogertman, Paupack supervisor and president of PPH, had explained to the commissioners that in the first six months of coverage, the ambulance responded 70% of the time to other municipalities, none of which have contributed to the operating expenses.

Commissioner Chairperson Brian Smith, noting it was in the Pennsylvania statutes that municipalities are responsible to provide for EMS, said the commissioners intend to host work sessions this summer with Wayne County municipalities a few at a time, one of the topics being the need by municipalities to pay their share for EMS when an ambulance company is dispatched to their jurisdiction.

PPH contracted with Pennsylvania Ambulance (Penn), based in Dunmore; service officially started July 1, 2023. A Penn ambulance is stationed at Lakeville Fire Station and a paramedic Advanced Life Support (ALS) "chase car" is based outside Hawley Borough Hall, awaiting dispatch.

Since PPH was awarded status as a non-profit organization, one idea being explored is to apply for a Local Share Account (LSA) grant distributed from gaming revenue. Councilor Michele Rojas, who chairs the borough grants committee, said that the ambulance need takes precedence over applying for an LSA grant for paving part of Church Street.

The council agreed to apply for the LSA grant for PPH. Herzog said all three municipalities agree, and the grant source favors a multi-municipal request.

Herzog stated PPH has the resources to continue service in 2024, but the grant would help PPH to continue in 2025. The total requested may be more than $100,000 by an amount to be determined, for purchase of a new ambulance to benefit PPH. Herzog said in an interview afterwards that the goal is a completely outfitted ambulance, and ideally with four-wheel drive capability.

The three participating municipalities committed to funding PPH at varying amounts based on the number of taxable properties they have.

The percentage of responsibility is changing. She said that the original total financial commitment was $222,500 annually. Of that, Paupack's share was $175,000, or 78.6%; Palmyra, $30,000, or 13.4%; and Hawley, $17,500 or 7.8%.

Anticipating a shortfall, last May Paupack increased its share to $225,000 which changed the percentages, she said. Paupack went to 82.5%. Palmyra dropped to 11% and Hawley went to 6.4%. That made the combined annual total $272,500.

If they do not buy the proposed ambulance, she said the proposed changes would be $307,500 from Paupack, $41,000 from Palmyra and $24,000 from Hawley, with the percentages stable, Herzog reported. The total yearly commitment would then be $372,500. That includes $12,500 for insurance, legal and accounting services.

Tafton Fire Chief Michael Miller informed borough council that Tafton's ambulance service has started ALS this year. He asked that the council add Tafton ALS to the list of designated EMS agencies dispatched by the county Communications Center. Herzog said they will consider; PPH is weighing different options for 2025.

