Join Hubbard House in supporting survivors of domestic violence this hurricane season with donations

With hurricane season officially underway, Hubbard House is urging the community to add a few extra items to their supply lists to donate toward the shelter’s storm preparations.

As the certified domestic violence center serving Duval and Baker counties, Hubbard House shelters around 120 survivors of domestic violence and their children each day. In addition to providing a safe place to stay, the shelter offers lifesaving and life-changing services such as job coaching, counseling, and housing support.

“We’re here for survivors, including during severe storms and hurricanes,” says Hubbard House CEO Dr. Gail Patin. “Our community’s help means we can keep our pantries stocked and flashlights on through any emergency.”

Hubbard House’s hurricane supply list includes a variety of items, such as:

Paper products of all kinds: paper plates, napkins, toilet paper, paper towels, and paper cups. (most needed)

Plastic silverware (most needed)

Batteries (most needed)

Battery operated radios

Body wipes

Manual can openers

USB battery packs and cords

Sunscreen

Bug spray

First aid items

Non-perishable food (most needed)

For more information or to schedule a drop-off appointment, contact development@hubbardhouse.org.

For survivors of domestic violence, Hubbard House advocates are available 24/7 for free, confidential support through the Hubbard House Hotline at 904-354-3114 and the Hubbard House Textline at 904-210-3698.

About Hubbard House:

Hubbard House is a full-service certified domestic violence center providing emergency shelter and supportive services to survivors of domestic violence and their families in Duval and Baker counties in northeast Florida. Free, confidential support is available 24/7 through Hubbard House’s Hotline at 904-354-3114 and Textline at 904-210-3698.

