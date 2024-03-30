Join a free watch party in Bremerton for the April 8 eclipse

In a little more than a week, a total solar eclipse is expected to cast a portion of North America in darkness.

On April 8, the Great North American Eclipse will trace a narrow path of totality across 15 U.S. states. Outside this path of totality, most of the rest of the country will experience a partial solar eclipse, including Kitsap County.

The 2024 solar eclipse will begin at 10:38 a.m. and reach the maximum 19.6% totality, or coverage, around 11:28 a.m. in Bremerton. It will conclude with a final partial eclipse at 12:20 p.m.

This year’s total solar eclipse will last longer than the one viewed by more than 215 million Americans in August 2017, and according to NASA won’t happen again for another 20 years. The next total solar eclipse that can be seen from the contiguous United States will be on Aug. 23, 2044.

Here's what to know about the 2024 solar eclipse and how to prepare.

Watch party in downtown Bremerton

The Pacific Planetarium in downtown Bremerton will hold a free education event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 8 at the Harborside Fountain Park, next to the ferry terminal. The park's southern facing views are ideal for eclipse viewing and planetarium staff will have a tent and multiple solar-viewing tools like "sun spotters" or eclipse glasses, as well as information about solar science and eclipses.

Sun spotters are tools that allow for safe eclipse viewing, because safe watching is important even for a partial eclipse. Attendees are welcome to bring telescopes and cameras, but a solar filter for eclipse viewing must be used. Visit Pacific Planetarium's Facebook page or visit them at https://pacificplanetarium.com.

More: Search your ZIP code to see what time the solar eclipse will be in Washington state

How to view a solar eclipse safely

Looking at a solar eclipse without proper protection can lead to serious eye damage, including blurry vision that could last for months. It may even cause permanent problems such as "eclipse blindness" or retinal burns.

To prevent eye damage, optometrists recommend using solar eclipse filters and glasses from reputable manufacturers. The proper eyewear should comply with the requirements of the ISO 12312-2 international standard.

The American Astronomical Society warns against buying eclipse glasses at the lowest price from online marketplaces such as Amazon or eBay. A curated list of approved vendors can be found on its website.

When using solar eclipse filters and glasses, the American Astronomical Society recommends the following safety tips:

Always inspect your solar filter before use; if scratched, punctured, torn, or otherwise damaged, discard it. Read and follow any instructions printed on or packaged with the filter.

Always supervise children using solar filters.

If you normally wear eyeglasses, keep them on. Put your eclipse glasses on over them, or hold your handheld viewer in front of them.

Stand still and cover your eyes with your eclipse glasses or solar viewer before looking up at the bright Sun. After looking at the sun, turn away and remove your filter — do not remove it while looking at the sun.

Do not look at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed sun through an unfiltered camera, telescope, binoculars, or other optical device.

Similarly, do not look at the sun through an unfiltered camera, telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device while using your eclipse glasses or handheld solar viewer in front of your eyes — the concentrated solar rays could damage the filter and enter your eyes, causing serious injury.

Seek expert advice from an astronomer before using a solar filter with a camera, telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device; note that solar filters must be attached to the front of any telescope, binoculars, camera lens, or other optics.

Reporting from the Stockton (California) Record is included in this report.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Pacific Planetarium in Bremerton hosting free eclipse event on April 8